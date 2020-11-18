Local brewers weigh in on national aluminum can shortage

Penguin City Brewing, Numbers Brewing say 12 oz. cans have been hard to come by

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The crisp sound of cracking a cold one is music to the ears of many that enjoy a nice beer at the end of a hard workday or to celebrate a well-deserved weekend.

However, there’s an aluminum shortage going on and it’s affecting beer cans, specifically 12 ounce cans.

“When I wanted to order some 12 oz. aluminum cans for a canning run that’s happening tomorrow, I couldn’t find them through our usual channels or any other,” said Richard Bernacki, co-owner and brewer at Penguin City Brewing Company. “Answers I got back were mostly ‘I don’t know when we’re going to have them back, possibly mid-December.”

To combat this issue, they are going to use what 12 oz. cans they have to make six-packs and then make four-packs using 16 oz. cans.

“We have to do whatever we can or else we’re just going to have beer in tanks that people can’t drink and it just sits,” Bernacki said.

Brock Beattie, a co-owner and brewer at Numbers Brewing Company in Lisbon, is also seeing a shortage in 12 oz. cans, but the aluminum shortage isn’t just affecting breweries.

“Even the suppliers, there’s a lot of people that buy and re-sell the cans, a lot of smaller packaging companies and even the third-party canners, and they don’t have a definitive date of when and how that shortage is going to end,” Beattie said.

So why the shortage? It’s a few things. The pandemic has decreased the amount of drinking done in bars and restaurants, more brewers are packaging beer in cans to sell, and according to Beattie, the price per pound of aluminum is down.

“The guy that recycles cans in his backyard that saves every can, he’s holding onto them because the price per pound is down so he’s waiting for that price to come back up,” Beattie said.

The can shortage is just another problem facing companies during an already strenuous pandemic.

“Losing a lot of keg sales initially that was huge. I mean, that was probably about 60 to 70 percent of our sales, production, trying to figure out how much to produce and when because the whole flow has been disrupted, so that’s been a big challenge as well,” Bernacki said.

Over in Lisbon at Numbers Brewing, Beattie said he thanks his strong customer base for helping them weather the pandemic so far.

“The patio has certainly helped us out because we’re able to disperse and it gives us a much larger space to work with, which makes everybody comfortable,” he said. “The kitchen really brought people in for takeout food that maybe had never been in for a beer. It’s really, in a strange way, helped the kitchen or the kitchen’s notoriety, I guess.”

While the pandemic is still here, the best thing people can do is be safe and support local businesses as much and as safely as possible.

“We appreciate all the support and anything that people can continue to do to support their local entities, whether it be a brewery, a bar, or a restaurant. Everybody’s feeling it at this point,” Beattie said.

Both breweries are in the process of getting their winter ales out to the masses, which is a great way to treat oneself during such a tough year.

