NORTH LIMA, Ohio (WKBN) – A local trucking company branch faces challenges after a major corporation is reportedly preparing for bankruptcy.

Yellow Corp. is reportedly preparing for bankruptcy, though no decision has been formally announced, after customers have left in large numbers as the corporation keeps negotiating with unionized workers.

The North Lima branch of Yellow Corp. on the 10800 block of Market Street ceased operations as of 12 p.m. Sunday.

A sign on the fence of the company asks union members to contact their representatives.

WKBN

Customers of the local branch can call 800-610-6500 with questions.

Experts say Yellow’s bankruptcy announcement could come any day now. There is no word yet on if the local branch will reopen.