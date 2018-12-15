Local Boy Scouts serve up breakfast with Santa in Canfield
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) - A local Boy Scout troop is serving up pancakes in Canfield.
The camp masters of local Boy Scout Camp Stambaugh of the Great Trail Council Boy Scouts of America is hosting a pancake breakfast with Santa. All proceeds from this breakfast will go toward the Boy Scouts' programs.
Breakfast will be served from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, December 15.
The Camp Stambaugh dining hall is located at 3712 Leffingwell Road.
The breakfast will provide an opportunity for children in the community to have breakfast with Santa in a camp setting.
Each participant will receive a gift.
Camp Stambaugh camp masters are a group of Scouting volunteers trained to assist with camp operations throughout the year.