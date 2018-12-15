Local Boy Scouts serve up breakfast with Santa in Canfield Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) - A local Boy Scout troop is serving up pancakes in Canfield.

The camp masters of local Boy Scout Camp Stambaugh of the Great Trail Council Boy Scouts of America is hosting a pancake breakfast with Santa. All proceeds from this breakfast will go toward the Boy Scouts' programs.

Breakfast will be served from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, December 15.

The Camp Stambaugh dining hall is located at 3712 Leffingwell Road.

The breakfast will provide an opportunity for children in the community to have breakfast with Santa in a camp setting.

Each participant will receive a gift.

Camp Stambaugh camp masters are a group of Scouting volunteers trained to assist with camp operations throughout the year.