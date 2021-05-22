Local Boy Scout honors those affected by COVID-19 with Eagle project in Girard

On Saturday, a scout showed off his finished project, which remembers those affected by COVID-19

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – As part of a right of passage, every Boy Scout must complete a community-based project on their way to achieve the rank of Eagle.

Many of us are starting to feel like life is getting back to normal after COVID-19 flipped the world as we knew it upside-down.

But one local Boy Scout made sure those affected by the virus and the front line workers were honored with his Eagle Scout Project.

“That we should probably dedicate it to the calamity that is currently facing us: COVID-19,” said Dominic Adams of Troop 83.

The idea was thought of last summer. Dominic’s project was originally fixing up the flag pole that sits in the center, but through some brainstorming, the idea grew.

“We wanted to add more to it, the bench and the rock, and we couldn’t tell what we wanted to do with those objects because we didn’t just want to have a rock, and so we started to think of things we wanted to dedicate it to,” Dominic said.

“That was when everybody was still locked in home and staying inside, so it seemed a very natural thing to do to pay tribute to people who have helped and people who have suffered,” said Christine Adams, Dominic’s mom.

The rock is dedicated to those affected by COVID-19, while the bench is for those first responders and health care workers.

Joining Dominic were fellow Boy Scouts from Troop 83, his family, Girard Mayor James Melfi and more. They all joined the dedication at Tod Park Saturday.

“What I think I’m most proud of is that he picked a project that everybody could enter into. There’s not one of us here in the Valley that hasn’t been affected by COVID somehow,” said Michael Adams, Dominic’s dad.

Dominic says he had to face many challenges along the way, between scheduling, fundraising and more, but it all came together when it needed to.

“I’m proud I was able to keep my temper,” Dominic said. “We had many work sessions for this and I’m very happy that all the scouts who were present here today were able to help me with it, and I feel like we had a really good time doing it.”