Local Boy Scout helps honorably retire worn-out American flags

Joseph Tungate saw a need in his community and decided to address it for his Eagle Scout project

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – A local Boy Scout is helping protect American flags once they are too worn out for use.

Joseph Tungate from Troop 2006 in Salem built wooden boxes that people can go to and put Old Glory in as part of his Eagle Scout project.

From there, the flags will be part of a ceremonial burn to retire them.

One is placed outside of the Perry Township Police Station and the other two are at the Salem VFW.

Tungate said there wasn’t a place in town to drop off the flags.

“I know a whole lot of people that have nowhere to put the flags. They normally throw them away or get rid of them in some other way and to me, it’s not respectful to just throw them away,” he said.

Tungate hopes to continue helping his country as he plans to join the Navy.