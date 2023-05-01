COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) — The Columbiana County Board of Elections settled a lawsuit against open government advocates.

According to the Chairman of the Board Dave Johnson, they paid $3,500 that came from the BOE’s budget. He felt it would be easier to settle the lawsuit instead of costing taxpayer money in court.

The issue was over open meetings act violations. Johnson says they’ve always let the public know in advance about meetings, and they’ve been open to the public.

“We are essentially going to continue to conduct our meetings in that manner,” Johnson said. “The only difference is that we will have it in writing that, that’s the way we’re going to conduct the meetings.”

Johnson says advance notice of meetings will continue to be alerted to the media, posted online and on the door of the entrance to the Board of Elections Office in Lisbon.