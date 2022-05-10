YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Employees from one Youngstown business are helping out with the gift of life.

Tuesday morning, the Westside Merchants License Bureau presented a check to LifeBanc for over $1,000. The donation is part of Donate Life Month, and a field representative is also a living donor.

The state registrar said the bureau’s work with organ donation has been important for many years.

“The Ohio BMV has a long and successful history of Ohio’s organ donation community. In fact, it’s part of our everyday business,” said Charlie Norman, state registrar of motor vehicles.

Norman said the BMV collects over $1 million a year for its Second Chance Trust Fund. He also said if you are not on the organ donation list, you can do so at the BMV.