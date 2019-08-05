Local blood drives could help Dayton shooting victims

If you woke up to the tragic news and wondered what you could do to help, this is a small thing that makes a big difference

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – After Sunday morning’s mass shooting in Dayton, the American Red Cross in the Mahoning Valley is ready to help out with local blood drives.

“I think people got up this morning and said, ‘Oh my gosh. What can I do to help? In Ohio, what can I do to help?’ And there’s a way you can help — by donating blood,” said Karen Conklin, executive director of the local Red Cross.

Conklin said they are well-prepared for horrific situations like the Dayton mass shooting.

“Once a month, we sit and meet with the Emergency Management Agency and other safety professionals. We are always planning for things that we hope never happen.”

However, Conklin said the blood supply is lower this time of year because students are not in school and families are on vacation.

The Niles Senior Center held a blood drive Sunday.

Allison Pitts, who donated blood, said she is happy to know she’s helping people in need.

“Hearing about the mass shootings, and coming here today and finding out that some of the blood that’s donated today could possibly go to the victims of the mass shooting, it’s a great feeling.”

“If you woke up today to these horrific tragedies and said, ‘OMG, I wish I could help.’ Look up, donate blood and that is how you can help,” Conklin said.

The Red Cross has an app that allows you to be notified when your blood has reached a patient.

MORE – Download Red Cross Blood Donor app

There are several blood drives happening in the area over the next couple of weeks:

Monday, August 5

– 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Boardman Park – 375 Boardman-Poland Rd., Boardman

– 12 to 6 p.m.: Howland Community Church, 198 Niles-Cortland Rd., Warren

– 1 to 6 p.m.: Western Reserve United Methodist Church – 4580 Canfield Rd., Canfield

Tuesday, August 6

– 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Calcutta YMCA, 15655 St. Rt. 170, East Liverpool

– 12 to 6 p.m.: Champion Presbyterian Church, 4997 Mahoning Ave. NW, Warren

– 1 to 6 p.m.: First Church of Christ, 20 W. Martin St., East Palestine

– 2 to 7 p.m.: Elks Lodge 305, 824 E. State St., Salem

Wednesday, August 7

– 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Packard Music Hall, 1703 Mahoning Ave., Warren

– 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Salem Healthcare Center, 230 Continental Dr., Salem

– 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.: Trumbull Regional Medical Center, 1350 E. Market St., Warren

Thursday, August 8

– 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Akron Children’s Hospital, 6505 Market St., Boardman

– 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: South Range High School, 11300 Columbiana-Canfield Rd., Canfield

Friday, August 9

– 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Poland Library, 311 S. Main St., Poland

– 1 to 7 p.m.: Salem Community Center, 1098 Ellsworth Ave., Salem

Saturday, August 10

– 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Trumbull Regional Medical Center, 1350 E. Market St., Warren

Monday, August 12

– 1 to 6 p.m.: St. Christine’s Parish, 3165 Schenley Ave., Youngstown

Tuesday, August 13

– 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.: HMS, 1500 Geoffrey Tr., Youngstown

– 2 to 6 p.m.: Church Hill United Methodist Church, 189 Churchill Hubbard Rd., Youngstown

Wednesday, August 14

– 1:30 to 6:30 p.m.: North Lima Calvary United Methodist Church, 12062 South Ave., North Lima

Thursday, August 15

– 12 to 5 p.m.: Grace AME Church, 1137 Main St. SW, Warren

– 1 to 6 p.m.: Zion Lutheran Church, 3300 Canfield Rd., Youngstown

– 1 to 6 p.m.: Old North Church, 7105 Herbert Rd., Canfield

– 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Canfield Library, 43 W. Main St., Canfield

Saturday, August 17

– 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Cortland Masonic Lodge, 3263 Everett Hull Rd., Cortland

– 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Boardman United Methodist Church, 6809 Market St., Boardman

– 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Austintown Library, 600 S. Raccoon Rd., Austintown

You can register to donate blood or see more blood drives on the American Red Cross website or on the Red Cross Blood Donor app.