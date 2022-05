MAHONING VALLEY, Ohio (WKBN) – A special celebration will take place for several couples in the Valley.

Bishop David Bonnar will bless 114 couples who are celebrating wedding anniversaries today.

The anniversaries range from 25 years all the way up to 71 years. The service will also include a renewal of wedding vows.

With all the couples together, they will be honored for a total of nearly 55-hundred years of marriage.

It’s expected to start at 2 p.m. this afternoon at Saint Columba.