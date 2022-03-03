BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — A popular craft beer spot in the Valley is supporting Ukraine in the best way they can, by selling Ukrainian beer.

The Casual Pint in Boardman serves four different kinds of Ukrainian beer — two of them are from major cities Russia is targeting.

They’ve always sold European beers, but are encouraging people to try these out as a way of supporting those in Ukraine and giving people here a way to feel solidarity with those almost 3,000 miles away.

So far, it’s been going great.

“I had a gentleman come in yesterday, bought like all four of these and looked at me and said [speaks Ukrainian], which means in Ukrainian, ‘Glory to the Ukraine.’ It’s more than I could ever imagine,” said owner Justin Homer.

Homer said the majority of beers they get from European countries are not made with “industry water,” meaning they haven’t had boats go through them, but rather made with some very natural, freshwater.