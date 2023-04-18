(WKBN) – A local summer basketball league that has been around since 2005 will be resurrected this year for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s the Average Joe’s basketball league. It’s being run by the social media sports site Malutic Live.

The games will start on April 30 at the former St. Joseph the Provider gym in Campbell.

Thirty-two teams have already signed up and they’re looking for more. All games are 5 on 5 with two referees.

It’s $12 a person per game and a deposit of $60 a team.