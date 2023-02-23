MCDONALD, Ohio (WKBN)- A 41-year old man from McDonald is the latest person to be involved in a bust by the Mahoning Valley human trafficking task force.

George Dimos pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Columbiana County municipal court Thursday morning.

He’s charged with engaging in prostitution and possession of criminal tools.

Dimos is a local business owner as well as a volunteer assistant basketball coach for McDonald Local Schools. The school district tells First News, Dimos will not be permitted to coach until the investigation is complete.

He’s scheduled to be back in court in May.