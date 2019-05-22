Local barbers give back with free haircuts for prom

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – With prom season in full effect, two local barbers are giving back to help students look their best.

Daniel Lopez of Fusion Barber Shop and Bobby Hayes of Legends Barber Shop paired up with the Academy of Urban Scholars in Youngstown to provide young men going to prom with free haircuts.

“I think that will make any man, or any young man feel the confidence and feel better about themself,” Lopez said.

One of the students said it’s about more than a haircut.

“That’s what we need to do as a community, as a whole is start giving back. If someone has a certain skill or talent, it’s better off to share it, and not always ask for money about it, but just give back and be grateful,” said 11th grader Christopher McCoy.

The school’s prom is this Friday.