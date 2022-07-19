YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local barber college is offering a scholarship worth $10,500.

The scholarship covers the total cost of the program at Beyond Expectations Barber College on Glenwood Avenue.

Open interviews for the scholarship will be held beginning August 3, from 10 to 11 a.m., and will continue every Wednesday and Friday until August 24.

The winner will be announced at the annual Back 2 School free haircut event.

Applicants must be 18 years old and prepare a 100-word essay on why they want to become a barber.