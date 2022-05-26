BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – An employee at Premier Bank in Boardman was fired last month after spending about $6,000 of a deposit made by mistake.

According to a police report, an employee at another branch mistakenly deposited money into an account to which the Boardman employee had access.

Bank officials say the deposit was made by mistake and that the Boardman employee spent about $6,000 of the money. The amount of the original deposit was not disclosed nor was the name on the account in which the money was deposited.

The Boardman employee was fired and a police report was filed in Boardman.