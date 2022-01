PASADENA, Calif. (WKBN) – The 133rd Rose Bowl Parade took place Saturday.

The parade traveled along Colorado Avenue in Pasadena in anticipation of the Rose Bowl Game.

Making the five-and-a-half-mile march included Southern Local band director Emily Bowling on clarinet and East Palestine band director Jennifer Mollenkopf on flugelhorn for the band directors group.

Also of note, the band’s appearance marked the first-ever band-float pairing in parade history.