(WKBN) – The holding company for Farmers National Banc of Canfield just announced a merger with Emclaire Financial Corp.



President and CEO of farmers Kevin J. Helmick released a statement saying that the merger will “mark a significant extension into the Pennsylvania markets.”

After the merger, Farmers will remain the surviving bank and Emlenton Bank’s branches will become Farmers.

Farmers estimates that it will have 66 locations throughout Ohio and western Pennsylvania.