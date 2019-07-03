Local band helps kick off 10th anniversary of Panerathon

Covelli Enterprises partners with JAC Live to bring The Fabulous Flashbacks Friday, August 23

by: Briana Ray-Turner

The logo of Covelli Enterprises, based in Warren, Ohio.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- Local band “The Fabulous Flashbacks” will be at the Youngstown Amphitheatre to kick off the celebration for the tenth year of the Panerathon.

The doors will open at 7 p.m. August 23 and the band will begin at 8 p.m. All community members are welcome.

For general admission, concert tickets can be purchased for $12 in advance and $15 the day of the show.

General ticketing information can be found at TheYoungstownFoundationAmp.com or at ticketmaster.com.

The Panerathon 10K/2-mile Walk/Run will be held on August 25. All Panerathon participants will receive a special promotional code for $10 off their concert tickets, honoring the tenth anniversary of the event.

The Panerathon has raised $2.5 million for the Joanie Abdu Comprehensive Breast Care Center since it started in 2010.

