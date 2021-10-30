Local bakery hosts first ever fall fest to kick off Halloween weekend

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – If you are looking to kick off your Halloween weekend with some treats, Poland is a great place to start.

Bake Me Treats is hosting a costume party and fall fest.

Owner Gabriele Barnhizer said her staff is ready with a special surprise for trick-or-treaters who stop by throughout the day.

“Halloween is just so much fun and we’re all going to be dressed up. Anyone who comes in in their costumes is going to get a free cupcake,” Barnhizer said.

It starts at 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. happening on Poland’s Main Street.

“We are super stocked with all of our Halloween treats, and we’re doing breakfast as always. Two of our sandwiches here, we have the B.E.C., which stands for bacon, egg and cheese on a biscuit…we make all of our breads in house,” Barnhizer said. “Next to it we have our prosciutto sandwich.”

A special item on the Bake Me Treats menu this weekend is biscuits and gravy. They’re also having face-painting, caricature artists, Tarot card readings and a food truck at their first Halloween bash.

“We are so excited for today, hopefully this will be an annual event,” Barnhizer said. “We’re doing another little festival in two weeks, November 13.”