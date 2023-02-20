STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) — Fluffy, filled, powdered paczki have been hitting the shelves at Nemenz IGA for weeks, but ask anyone at the Struthers bakery and they’ll tell you Fat Tuesday is when the treat really shines.

Last year they had lines out the door as they sold over 500 dozen. A few flavors are available anytime, but you’ll have to line up between 8 and 6 a.m. Tuesday to get six special flavors. They’ll be making them fresh all day.

Bakery assistant manager Sue Runyon says it’s a treat worth waiting for.

“From the donut mix we use extra eggs extra sugar extra shortening. Makes it extra tasty. Put extra filling in — it’s a nice treat for one day,” Runyon said.

The bakery has been making paczki for over a decade and held its Fat Tuesday event for over five years.