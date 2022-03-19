HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) — This weekend, the Twin-State Auto Racing Club is holding its 50th annual Race and Drag Car Mall Show at the Shenango Valley Mall in Hermitage.

The event began Friday.

About 35 cars are being featured at this year’s event, ranging from go-karts to drag cars and even full-size cars.

Club chairman O.J. Tucker said one of the great things about this is being able to see the cars without obstruction.

“We’re really proud of the fact that the car owners take the time to bring these cars out and let folks see them. It’s an effort on their part,” Tucker said.

Among Saturday’s festivities include promoter’s night, a Chinese auction, a 50/50 raffle and vintage racing films.

Saturday’s festivities will run until 8 p.m., and will also go from noon until 5 p.m. on Sunday.