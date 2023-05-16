CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Waiting, hoping and a lot of praying — that’s life for someone waiting for an organ donation. A Canfield mom has a unique problem and she’s hoping you can help with a miracle.

She didn’t pour the cement, but Kelly Long helped build the special needs playground at Walnut Grove in Canfield.

“I have a set of twin daughters who both have autism. I’m also on the board of directors for the Autism Society. I go out to the school systems and I advocate for services and accommodations in the school systems, because any special parent knows, it’s kind of a battle to get those services,” Long said.

Now, Long has her own battle — a fight for her life.

“I have end-stage kidney failure. I have been a type 1 diabetic for almost 34 years. I’m on the kidney transplant waiting list at the Cleveland Clinic,” Long said.

Long had an evaluation there recently and got some bad news.

“Most people have a few or some antibodies, and I have 64, which is excessive. I’ve been told that only 18% of the population will match me,” she said.

Now, Long is praying for a small miracle.

“So I need to find someone who is O positive, that’s part of that 18% to match me. For anybody that wants to learn more about donating a kidney, you can go to www.ClevelandClinic/KidneyDonor.org. It’s an online process,” Long said.

If you’re not O positive though, there are still ways you can help Long.

“That one person is all we need, but we just need thousands of you to share it and help find somebody to get her better,” said Dana Winters, Long’s longtime friend.