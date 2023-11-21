MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County Sheriff’s detectives are looking for two men who allegedly went on a spending spree last week with stolen credit and debit cards.

Detectives say the crime spree started at a restaurant in Canfield where the men are said to have sat next to a local woman and managed to get into her purse, which was hanging from the back of her chair.

After taking the cards, the duo then went to multiple department stores in Boardman and purchased bout $3,000 in gift cards.

The victim realized later her cards had been stolen and had them canceled.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to call the sheriff’s office