Local author wins 2021 Midwest Book Award

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Hubbard man is celebrating a great victory after taking home an award from the 2021 Midwest Book Awards.

Michael Prelee wrote the book “Lost Little Sister,” which took home the 2021 Midwest Book Award for the Fiction – Mystery/Thriller category.

“I’m very honored to have received the award. ‘Lost Little Sister’ is a book I’m proud of and I’m glad the judges enjoyed it enough to find it worthy of winning,” Prelee said.

Prelee says the book is about a woman who vanished over Labor Day weekend nine years ago. She had just graduated from college and was about to begin a new job. Her family teams up with a private investigator along with a reporter to try and find out what happened to her.

The mystery novel is set in the fictional northeast Ohio town of Hogan.

“Lost Little Sister” is the second book in a series. The first book, titled “Murder in the Heart of It All,” was published in 2017.

Although “Lost Little Sister” is complete fiction, Prelee said “Murder in the Heart of it All” was inspired by true events.

In total, Prelee has published four books in total; two mysteries (“Murder in the Heart of It All” and “Lost Little Sister”) and two sci-fi (“Milky Way Repo” and “Bad Rock Beat Down”).

Prelee graduated from Youngstown State University and has lived in the area his whole life. He plans to continue the series and possibly release his next book in the spring of 2022.

“Lost Little Sister,” along with Prelee’s other books, can be bought at Barnes & Noble, Walmart and Amazon as well as several other bookstores.

The Midwest Book Awards are hosted by the Midwest Independent Publisher’s Association.