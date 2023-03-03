NORTH LIMA, Ohio (WKBN) — A Hubbard woman that faced some medical issues just wrote and published her third book. The woman, a resident at The Inn at Glenellen, said it’s never too late to pursue your dreams, especially after a few medical setbacks.

Terry Newman said she has faced a few medical problems during her 67 years of life. At age 55, she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. About four years ago, she went in a coma for about two weeks.

“Being in the coma and really thinking I could die, like sped everything up. It’s like, I’ve got to do this now,” Newman said. “I wrote on a piece of paper, I still want to do so much.”

Newman wrote Heartquake in 2019, and last month her book “Rewrites of the Heart” was published. She chooses to write fictional romance books.

“Because there is always a happy ending. I mean a romance has to be a happy ending. And I prefer comedy because there is too much tragedy in life to begin with,” Newman said.

She also finds other ways to make people laugh — through her TikTok.

Newman said she never expected to be on TikTok.

“I’m 67 years old. No 67-year-old in their right mind would be on TikTok, so I guess I’m not in my right mind, ya know? Haha.”

With about 1,000 followers, Newman creates videos to promote her book. She says it’s like a community on the social media app.

“It gets you in touch with readers and in real life, you don’t always find readers, ya know?”

Newman’s next book is expected to be released in July of this year.