YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Keeping up with changes in the legal system is a constant challenge and there are rules to make sure that attorneys are up to speed.

Attorneys are required to comply with continuing legal education (CLE). They have to submit proof that they have completed 24 hours of accredited CLE every other year. The date that they have to submit that proof is determined by the first letter of their last name.

For the 2020-2021 year, Rush Eugene Elliott, of Columbiana County, and Timothy Patrick Fraelich, of Trumbull County, did not meet the requirements. Elliott was sanctioned $150, and Fraelich was sanctioned $300.

No attorneys in Mahoning County were sanctioned.

The commission administers CLE requirements and accredits programs and activities that satisfy the mandatory Ohio CLE requirements.