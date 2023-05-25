YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Members of the Mahoning County Bar Association took time Thursday to pay respects.
They paid tribute to seven local attorneys who passed away over the last year.
The Bar has hosted the memorial service for over 50 years to recognize lawyers and judges who served their communities and courts.
The seven attorneys remembered include:
- Judge John Almasy
- Robert M. Palma
- Daniel J. Mumaw
- Staughton C. Lynd
- Robert A. Lenga
- William J. Kissinger, Jr.
- Magistrate Mark A. Latas