YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A least one local attorney is expressing interest in Paul Gain’s job once he retires.

Gains announced Friday that he is retiring effective Nov. 30.

Lynn Maro says she’s already sent a letter to Mahoning County Commissioners asking for their consideration when a new acting prosecutor is named.

Maro wrote in her letter she’s been in practice for more than 25 years, handling both criminal and civil cases. She adds that she plans to run as a Republican for prosecutor in 2024.

At this point, there’s no word on when commissioners will make their appointment.