LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Valley attorney David Gerchak appeared in Columbiana County Municipal Court Thursday morning and pleaded not guilty to charges of engaging in prostitution and possessing criminal tools.

He was arrested early Wednesday afternoon in Salem by police and members of the Valley’s Human Trafficking Task Force after he arrived at a predesignated location. Investigators said Gerchak believed that he was meeting a prostitute.

Gerchak remains free after posting a $2,000 bond and is due back in court on November 3.