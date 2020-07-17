Local attorney joins Walt Disney, Neil Armstrong in winning national award

Ned Gold, of Warren, is one of 14 to be honored nationally this year

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning Valley attorney is joining the likes of Walt Disney, Neil Armstong, 13 presidents and Irving Berlin in winning the Boy Scouts of America Silver Buffalo award.

Gold has been in scouting for over 70 years and is the only Mahoning Valley scouter to have received the award, according to the Great Trail Council.

The award recognizes extraordinary and noteworthy service to youth.

Gold is credited with founding the Philmont Staff Association, which supports the Philmont Scout Ranch, the largest youth camp in the world, located in Cimarron, New Mexico.

Gold is also credited with bringing a 450-piece fine art collection, which includes 65 scouting-themed paintings by Norman Rockwell, out of storage and into the Medici Museum of Art in Howland.

A ceremony is planned for July 23 at the Medici Museum of Art.