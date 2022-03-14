CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — An Akron woman who was attacked in February is suing the man who attacked her.

Attorney David Betras is filing the suit on behalf of Cameron Morgan, 23, whose assault Feb. 28 was caught on video and has now gone viral.

Andrew Walls, 26, of Kent, is accused of accosting Morgan in the Highland Square area of Akron, shouting racial slurs at her before punching her.

Morgan said she suffered a concussion.

Betras filed a civil suit Friday in Summit County Common Pleas Court on behalf of Morgan and her father. She is seeking damages in excess of $25,000.

Wells also faces charges in Akron Municipal Court of assault and possessing a firearm while intoxicated. The FBI is also investigating to see if any federal charges may be necessary.



