BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Boardman Civi Association hosted its community awards dinner Monday night at Boardman Park.

It honored five people and businesses for a job well done.

The Citizen of the Year Award went to Judge Joe Houser. Person of the Year went to John Kufleitner of Kufleitner Auto Group.

The Community Service Award went to Boardman Community Baseball.

The New Building Award went to Valley View Investors.

The Refurbished Building Award went to Sweeney Buick GMC.