YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio(WKBN) – Seven local artists are ready for a show this weekend to unveil their newest works.

The Steel Town Studios and Friends Christmas Market is ready for its second run at Concept Studio in Youngstown.

One of the new pieces that will be available had its press run Wednesday morning.

Bob Barko’s illustration of the Suspension Bridge is a limited edition piece that will be available at the show. It’s a companion piece to his 2018 release of Lanterman’s Mill.

It took Barko 11 hours to draw one of Mill Creek Park’s most recognizable landmarks.

“And you talk about something made of steel and girders and rivets, and people are like, ‘I love that bridge.’ Oh, it’s the Cinderella bridge, it’s the Suspension Bridge, it’s the Walt Disney bridge, it’s whatever name you know it by, it holds a special place in people’s hearts, and I’m hoping that my time at the drawing table reflects that and that people like this one,” he said.

The Suspension Bridge prints are $20.

The following artists will also be featured:

The Repurposed Stage & Studio Lighting Fixture Home Decor of Jody Cercone

The Paintings of Will Duck Jr.

The Hand-Lettered Home Decor, Gifts & Custom Creations of Megan Factor’s Dash and Verve Design

The Jewelry & Photography of Mary Ann O’Leary

The Pottery & Artwork of Daniel Rauschenbach

The Lake Erie Glass, Stone and Driftwood Beach Art of Sea Glass Sisters

The show is from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Concept Studio, located at 217 W. Federal St. in Youngstown.

Admission is free.