Local artists show off chalk art skills in Columbiana

For Guy, it was a great weekend to show off his art

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Local and professional artists came out to Main Street on Sunday to show off their skills with chalk, even if they have never done it before.

“This is my first piece I’ve ever done. I’ve never done chalk art before,” said local artist Sarah Jack.

“It’s easy to get into a certain piece of just doing your own thing, as an artist and this gave me the opportunity to do something a little different than I’m used to,” said artist Ty Guy.

Both artists came with different styles of presenting their work.

“This is like a princess and she’s just kind of dark and mysterious and she has this spider web crown,” Guy said. “And this is her dragon that’s very mad and upset and ferocious.”

“We had just come from a World War II reenactment in Conneaut, so it kind of inspired me to do something themed with history and for veterans who were at D-Day,” said Jack.

Jack is from New Waterford. She was the winner of the amateur chalk drawing competition, something she’s is both happy and shocked about.

“Pretty excited. I literally did not think I would win,” Jack said. “I don’t really know, I just never thought I would win.”

For Guy, it was a great weekend to show off his art.

“It was small, condensed. The band was great. A bunch of artists and I think it was a perfect little community event,” Guy said.