Local artist’s rooster earns spot in Canfield Fair’s public art contest

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Local artist Bob Barko Jr. created a special art piece for the Canfield Fair.

It’s called “The Big Rooster and a Very ‘Fair’ Coat.”

This piece landed him a spot at the Flock to the Fairground public art project.

It’s one of 20 designs being displayed at an event.

The goal is to celebrate the 175th anniversary of the Canfield Fair.

It took Barko two months to make this detailed critter.

“Whether it’s colored pencil and markers on illustration board or one of these critters, I always like to do a collage-feel, featuring as much as I can. I love that people will maybe come back and see something they didn’t see the first time,” he said.

The big rooster will be delivered to the fairgrounds later Friday afternoon.

All 20 art pieces will be displayed at this year’s fair.