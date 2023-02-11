YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — On Saturday, a local group held what they call a new experience for Valentine’s Day, which is just three days away.

The Artists of the Rust Belt held their “For Love and Art” Winter Market this afternoon at the B&O in downtown Youngstown.

The event for all ages featured a variety of crafts, paintings, pottery and jewelry from 40 vendors, along with music and food for everyone.

“This show is definitely geared more towards arts and creative design, less of a product or a boxed item. If you’re looking for the unique stuff, this is where you want to be,” said Lauren Potts, administrator for Artists of the Rust Belt.

Proceeds from today’s event went to Buster’s Brigade, which helps provide financial and material assistance to treat dogs and cats in Mahoning County and surrounding areas.