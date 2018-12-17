Local artists display work at 10th annual Last Minute Market Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Local artists took over the B&O Station in Youngstown on Sunday for their annual Last Minute Market.

Artists of the Rust Belt displayed their crafts during the showcase, ranging from jewelry to knick-knacks.

The event is an effort to support local businesses and allow artists to connect with their customers.

For some artists, this is the largest money maker for them all year.

"This is B&O show, this Last Minute Market is always my best show of the year. Every single year I've been doing it and I've been doing it a lot of years," said local artist Christina D'Angelo.

Sunday marked the tenth anniversary of the exhibit.