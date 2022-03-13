AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A local artist is using his talents to help support Ukraine.

Ron Moore Junior of Austintown painted a sunflower as it sits against a skyline that resembles Ukraine’s flag.

He sold the original painting for $2,000 to a woman in Mentor, Ohio. So far, he’s raised around $3,000.

“The sunflower has become a symbol of unity and hope. We decided to do a sunflower because it’s significant of hope and it shows the unity of our country united with their country to help them in every way possible,” said Moore.

There’s much more meaning within the painting as well, right down to the paint strokes. The sunflower was inspired by a photo taken by Warren photographer Kim Floyd.

Donations are going to Samaritan’s Purse then directly to a field hospital in Ukraine.

They’ve sold over 100 prints. Anyone that would like one or would like to donate can contact Moore at 330-942-5764 or on his Facebook page.

