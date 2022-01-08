AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A local artist helped honor an off-duty Cleveland police officer who was killed last week.

Shane Bartek was shot during a carjacking on New Years Eve. Austintown’s Ron Moore Jr. drew a portrait of Bartek in his memory.

On Saturday night, with Austintown trustees and local law enforcement, he presented the portrait to a Cleveland police officer.

That officer will be passing it along to Bartek’s family. Moore said his appreciation for law enforcement inspired this drawing.

“They, every day, give their best to protect the citizens that they serve. The least I can do is to give my best to honor this officer as my way of giving my best to his family,” Moore Jr. said.

Due to recent events in Cleveland, the officer receiving the portrait is remaining anonymous. However, they said Bartek was a wonderful person and good police officer.