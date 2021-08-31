Local artist honoring 13 fallen US soldiers in Kabul attack with hand-drawn portraits

(WKBN) – Following the devastating news of the 13 fallen military men and women who were serving in Kabul, Afghanistan, a local man is creating portraits for their families in their honor.

Ron Moore, Jr. is hoping to give these families some comfort. He wants them to know people are thinking about them and they will never forget the names of their loved ones.

Moore says he’s showing love in the best way he knows how.

“These families have given the ultimate sacrifice. There’s 13 families, their loved ones paid the sacrifice to help America stay more secure and safer,” Moore said.

He says he will be sending some of these portraits out as soon as this Wednesday. The rest will follow as he gets them done.