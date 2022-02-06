YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — On Sunday, the Winter Market “Love of the Arts” show kicked off at the B&O Station in Youngstown.

It served as an opportunity to find unique items just in time for Valentine’s Day, all while shopping local.

The Artists of the Rust Belt is a long time collaboration of organizers and artists. The show featured an array of items made by local artists and craftsmen.

The event let people support small businesses, starving artists and local mom & pop shops.

“It’s a nice venue to showcase all the local talent, all the local artists, there aren’t many shows that are just handmade artisan items,” said artist Suzanne Rich.

All door and raffle sales from the event went to Buster’s Brigade, a nonprofit committed to providing financial and material assistance for the needs of dogs and cats in Mahoning County and surrounding areas.