Local artist aims to spread happiness one paint stroke at a time

The Lisbon Chamber Beautification Committee contacted Melody Balog to spruce up the picnic tables on the square

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – A Lisbon woman with a knack for painting has been hard at work turning a picnic table at the Lisbon Square into her canvas.

“It’s fun,” Melody Balog said. “It makes me happy to see other people happy when they see it, so that’s what it’s all about — put a smile on someone’s face.”

Balog has been painting for 30 years.

The manager of her apartment, who she’s grown close to over the years, is Susan Temple. Temple is a Lisbon councilwoman and part of the beautification committee. She knew of Balog’s talent, so she asked if she would like to paint the picnic tables.

“She’s a great artist. She looks at a picture, she can paint it, no matter what it is,” Temple said. ” I knew that this would be perfect for her.”

They settled on using cartoon characters to showcase their greenway trail.

Visitors will see Snoopy and Tweetie Bird riding a bike and the Roadrunner sitting on top of a cliff as Wile E. Coyote holds onto a rope, symbolizing the rock-climbing wall along the trail. The Pink Panther is leading the way with his walking stick, backpack, and a bottle of water.

“It’s fantastic,” Temple said when she saw Balog’s progress. “When she gets it finished, it’s going to be unbelievable. People are going to love this, and it’s going to make them smile and that’s why we’re here.”

“I just do it because I like it and it makes them happy,” Balog said.

Balog said the weather plays a factor. Strong winds and intense heat can dry up paint, so she likes to move fast.

However, the first table should be done by the end of the week if all goes according to plan. Then, Balog will move onto a table on the other side of the gazebo.

Balog and Temple said they plan to put some members from Scooby-Doo in the middle with checkerboards on each side of the table.

“They’re really a bunch of great people [beautification committee members]. Like I said, they’re here to make Lisbon look beautiful and try and do their part, and they do a good job,” Balog said.

Painting and drawing is a hobby for Balog; she also has refinished furniture. She said she does what holds her interest. While she has been paid for some projects, she mostly does it as a hobby for her and others’ enjoyment.