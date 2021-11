COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Nationally, home sales in October were the highest they’ve been in nine months.

Existing home sales rose .8% to more than six million homes sold last month. Prices are also climbing.

Columbiana County had the number one price increase across Northeast Ohio, up 26% from a year ago.

It also had the highest median price locally at $168,000.

Trumbull County was number 2, up 20% and Mahoning County prices were up 2%.