TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A petition to annex land from Vienna and Howland townships to Niles has been dismissed, at least for now.

According to a news release from the Trumbull County Commissioners, their attorney, Robert Burkey, discovered an irregularity in the proposal that “could have led to some substantial and expensive litigation.” As such, they agreed to dismiss the current annexation petition, and Attorney Nils Johnson intends to begin the process anew and refile it.

The proposed annexation dealt with 31 acres of land from Howland and Vienna.

If the land was annexed to Niles, Niles had agreed to provide police and fire protection, power, zoning and — where available — water and sewer services.

The area comprises undeveloped land near Route 11, next to Niles-Vienna Road. Some of it lies within Howland or Vienna’s limits, and most of it is owned by Niles police officer Jim Villecco.

On behalf of Vienna and Howland townships, Attorney Alfred Schrader has indicated that they agree with the dismissal and will continue to oppose the annexation if it is refiled, according to the news release.