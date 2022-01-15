BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Local shelters across the Valley are participating in the Betty White challenge ahead of the late actress’ 100th birthday.

Betty White was known to love animals and supported many organizations during her lifetime. Shelters across the country are doing something to honor her legacy.

For some, that means raising money for their shelters, but the staff at Healthy Hearts and Paws in Brookfield are looking to take it one step further.

Jason Cooke, of Healthy Hearts and Paws Project, said, “We thought we’d put a little more emphasis on finding a dog a home because we truly feel that would make her the most happiest.”

Many of the animals at the shelter have some special needs to consider – like medical or something as simple as being the only pet in the home. Regardless, these animals are in need of their forever homes.

The shelter waives all adoption fees.

If you are interested in adopting a cat or a dog, you can contact Healthy Hearts and Paws directly at (234) 855-5847.