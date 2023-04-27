WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Healthy Hearts and Paws Project is inviting people to come to check out its new location this weekend.

The nonprofit animal welfare organization is hosting an open house. It’s taking place from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the building at 909 Martin Luther King Boulevard in Warren.

Founder Jason Cooke said it will give the public a chance to see the progress and learn how they can help.

“We’ve got a beautiful building up, but we’ve got a lot of work to do inside, and there’s a lot of opportunities for individuals and businesses to put their names on anything and everything here at the shelter to help us,” Cooke said.

Cooke said if you can’t make it to the open house this weekend, private tours can be arranged. The hope is to be moved into the new location by November.