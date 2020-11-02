Local animal charity struggling to maintain services

Animal Charity of Ohio rescues animals that are being abused and neglected

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Monday marks the beginning of National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week. The perfect time to recognize the organization in your community dedicated to animals.

Animal Charity of Ohio is facing many challenges. In December 2019, they announced that if they couldn’t find a full-time veterinarian, they would have to close. They are still looking.

Animal Charity of Ohio rescues animals that are being abused and neglected.

“The vet clinics is how we keep our doors open. With us not being government funded, we rely solely on monetary donations from the community,” said Jane MacMurchy, coordinator.

With the winter season ahead, intakes increase in large numbers. The organization is asking supporters to donate $1 to help them get through the winter.

For more information about Animal Charity of Ohio and how you can help, go to animalcharityofohio.org.

