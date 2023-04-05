WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The new shelter for the Healthy Hearts and Paws Project is taking shape.

Construction at the nearly 8-acre property off Martin Luther King Boulevard in Warren began after the organization bought the land in October.

The 6,400-square-foot facility will be able to hold about 63 dog kennels. A separate building for the organization’s adoptable cats will also be built.

There is still a lot of work to be done, including plumbing, electrical work and pouring the concrete floor.

“We’ve spent about a quarter of a million dollars. We anticipate there’s about another $300,000 to go finish the project, and we need everybody’s help. We’re working on sponsorship opportunities so people and businesses can come out here and put their name on anything and everything so that we can continue to help the dogs and cats,” said founder Jason Cooke.

Cooke expects the project will be finished in about four months. The organization is currently located in Brookfield.