WARREN TWP., Ohio (WKBN)- A Trumbull County animal group announced that they are trying to relocate later this fall.

The Healthy Hearts and Paws Project announced on their Facebook page that they are trying to purchase a new property in Warren Township on the 2600 block of Tod Lane.

The closing date on their current location is October 28. The group needs to raise $65,000 by their closing date to make the transition. The group expects to transition to the new property on November 1.

The Healthy Hearts and Paws Project said that they would welcome donations for help with the transition. Donations can be made in-person, mailed, through social media and PayPal @healthyheartsproject.org. Donors can also attend their events which include The Dog Days of Fall Basket Raffle to Benefit HHPP on September 16 – 18 and the Fancy Purse BINGO and Dinner to Benefit HHPP on October 27.

More information about the new property will be released by the group on Facebook soon.