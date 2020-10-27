Local and state leaders react to Amy Coney Barrett’s SUPCO confirmation vote

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett is sworn in during before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool)

The Senate voted 52-48 to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the lifetime role on the Supreme Court of the United States in a final vote on Monday evening

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The reaction from state and local leaders to the Senate vote confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court was swift Monday night.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine wrote:

“I applaud the Senate majority for confirming President Trump’s nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the United States Supreme Court. Judge Barrett is both highly qualified and highly respected. She will be an excellent addition to our nation’s highest court.” Ohio Governor Mike DeWine

Pennsylvania Congressman Mike Kelly said, “Americans have gained a champion.”

“In Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Americans gain a champion for their God-given rights on our nation’s highest court. Thank you to President Trump for keeping his promise to nominate judges who will interpret the law and Constitution as they are written.” Congressman Mike Kelly, R-16th District

Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted weighed in saying the Senate completed its responsibility to “advise and consent on the President’s nomination.”

“Justice Barrett has proven she is qualified, and her character and intellect have earned the respect of people of all judicial philosophies. Congratulations to Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett for earning her seat on the court.” Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted

Ohio Senator Rob Portman took to Twitter Monday night expressing his approval.

President @realDonaldTrump made an excellent choice in nominating Amy Coney Barrett.



She is an exceptional jurist who will uphold the Constitution & apply the law as it is written.



Truly one of the most impressive judicial nominees I’ve seen in my lifetime! pic.twitter.com/ssB7XYicBe — Rob Portman (@senrobportman) October 27, 2020

